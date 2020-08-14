SCREVEN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia State Trooper was fired on Friday after an officer involved shooting incident early August in southeast Georgia.
Tropper Jacob G. Thompson was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in Screven County on August 7. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety they terminated Thompson due to his “negligence or inefficiency in performing assigned duties; or commission of a felony.”
Thompson joined the force on July 28, 2013. He will be booked into the Screven County Jail.
The GBI was called in to investigate this incident; stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.