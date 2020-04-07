GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigations in investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
The Georgia State Patrol trooper-involved shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Oakbrook Parkway near Indian Trial in Norcross on Tuesday
Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting.
