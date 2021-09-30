ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia State University recently launched its National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention in the Mark Chaffin Center for Healthy Development.
After receiving a second year of federal funding from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, both Dr. Amanda Gilmore an assistant professor and associate chair in the Department of Health Policy & Behavioral Sciences and Dr. Shannon Self-Brown, professor and chair of the department were able to establish NCSVP.
The University's spokesperson says the prevention program aims to continue the research team's initial award in effort to establish a proof of concept for training an credentialing a prevention workforce within the military. The Intergovernmental Personnel Act agreement provided awards totaling $668,677.
Dr. Gilmore shared the following statement:
“The NCSVP will continue to support sexual violence prevention research at Georgia State to reduce violence in high-risk populations like military, college students and adolescents. “This can have long-lasting impacts by reducing the mental health consequences of sexual assault including substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.”
The University expresses public health research focusing on sexual violence prevention is a national priority following a sexual assault case rise in 2018. More specifically, five critical focus areas include victim assistance, investigation, accountability and assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.