ATLANTA (CBS46) — While the CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive ends at 6:30 p.m. today, you will still have plenty of time to donate online or in person.
Georgia State University will be collecting books at their football game Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Parc Credit Union Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers.
You can bring a new or lightly used book to donate to children in need in our area.
If you aren't able to donate in person, you can always make a simple financial donation online!
Thank you for your support!
