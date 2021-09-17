Louisiana Monroe Georgia St Football

ATLANTA (CBS46) — While the CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive ends at 6:30 p.m. today, you will still have plenty of time to donate online or in person.

Georgia State University will be collecting books at their football game Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Parc Credit Union Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers.

You can bring a new or lightly used book to donate to children in need in our area.

If you aren't able to donate in person, you can always make a simple financial donation online!

Thank you for your support!

