ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia struggles to improve its COVID vaccination rate as the White House briefing sends an urgent message about COVID-19 mis-information.
The resulting confusion is leaving Atlanta parents and grandparents confused, and angry.
Despite Georgia's efforts at pushing vaccination, only a third of Georgians are fully vaccinated. 44 percent of us received at least one dose. That rate WAS pointing Georgians toward CDC guidance to remove our masks at least outdoors.
Now, misinformation and contradictory recommendations may be costing us that relief.
Across the nation, Mask rules and vaccination rates are a crazy quilt of adherence and indifference.
Now Los Angeles backtracking and saying even if vaccinated, people must wear masks indoors.
From the White House comes a somber warning.
"Health mis-information has cost us lives!" US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy joined the CDC Director in its weekly briefing. He blamed social media for spreading false and misleading information and sounded at times much like a fiery pulpit preacher.
Death rate from COVID are still killing Georgians faster than guns, cars and flu combined, but the White House and state leaders are clear the deaths are almost entirely preventable with a vaccination.
