Washington, D.C. (CBS46)-- A lawsuit filed by two former Georgia college students will go before the U.S. Supreme Court this fall.
According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, the case began in 2016, when Georgia Gwinnett College student Chike Uzuegbunam was sharing literature about his Christian beliefs on campus. He was told by a school administrator he was only allowed to do so on one of the two designated freedom of speech locations on campus, and that he needed a permit. Another student joined Uzuegbunam in filing the suit, citing a violation of their first amendment rights.
After Uzuegbunam filed the lawsuit, the college changed its freedom of expression policies, and the lawsuit was thrown out. Two lower federal courts have found any damages to be moot in the case, because the college's policy was changed.
However, according to the case before the Supreme Court, the change in policy did not address the past violations against students' rights, leading the students to seek damages in the case.
“Nominal damages,” Uzuegbunam wrote in his petition to the court, “hold government officials accountable when constitutional violations occur but do not inflict compensable injuries. The Eleventh Circuit should not treat nominal damages—and the violations they vindicate—as worthless.”
The Supreme Court will weigh in on whether nominal damages can be thrown out when an unconstitutional policy is changed. The case is expected to be heard later in the year when the high court reconvenes in October.
