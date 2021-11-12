FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Students at a middle school in Georgia were treated at a school clinic after taking part in the "Pacqui: One Chip Challenge."
According to a letter sent by Principal Joel Peterson to parents of students at Northwestern Middle School in Milton, several students ate the extremely spicy chips despite the "concerning warnings" on the label.
The school clinic called Poison Control as part of their response, according to the letter.
The letter asks the parents of the students to help them protect the children by telling them not to eat anything given to them by another person and anything they have not brought from home.
The letter also asks parents to make sure their child or children do not bring items like the spicy chips to the school.
Good Afternoon Parents/Guardians,
Today we had several students who ate chips while in school called Paqui: One Chip Challenge. I have attached a picture below. These are extremely spicy chips and there are several concerning warnings on the label. There were a few students who had adverse reactions and were treated by our Clinic. We actually called Poison Control as a part of our response. We talked with all of the student’s parents who we are aware ate the chips.
You can help us protect your student(s) by requesting that they not eat anything given to them by another person and anything that they have not brought from your home. In addition, please ensure your student does not bring these chips or other similar items to school.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Thank you for your continued support of Northwestern Middle School!
Sincerely,
Joel - Principal
The One Chip Challenge has been around for 5 years, according to Paqui Tortilla Chips. According to a press release, this year's "hot as hell" tortilla chip is coated with two "totally terrifying peppers, the Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper."
People who participate in the challenge are encouraged to share their experience on social media. The chip company also encourages participants to recruit their friends.
