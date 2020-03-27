ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After being trapped in Peru for days, seven healthcare students from Augusta returned home Thursday after the country shut down its borders because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Augusta University students Nhu Ai Vo, Nurin Abdulwazi, Allie Replogle, Erin Hill, Erica West, Natalie Reed, and Cristina Baldassarri all have dreams of becoming healthcare providers.
Their dreams were put on hold when Peru's leadership shut down their borders and gave the students only a 24-hour notice to get out and back to the United States.
"We didn’t have any warning," said Ghazzawi. "If that makes sense, we just knew we needed to try and do whatever we could to try to make that deadline."
The students, who are studying to be physician's assistants, traveled to Cusco, Peru in February to do clinical rotations for women in undeserved areas. They said when they arrived, there was no sign of Coronavirus in the country so the sudden shutdown came as a shock.
Ghazzawi said, "There were no flights out. We tried to go to the U.S. Consulate here in Cusco. It was closed with a note on the door. We asked the taxi driver to take us to the airport. He told us it was closed and they had the police there checking and only letting people in if the had a pre-booked ticket."
The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was told that the U.S. government put in a request with the Peruvian government to get the students home.
After eight days of appeals to the United States government,the media and the public, the students boarded a chartered flight Wednesday that delivered them to the Miami International Airport that night.
CBS46's Hayley Mason was the only reporter there when the students arrived home to Atlanta Thursday.
In a statement, CAIR-Georgia Legal and Policy Director Murtaza Khwaja said:
CAIR-Georgia is grateful to Representative Engel, Representative Woodall, and the State Department for their efforts to reunite these students with their families and loved ones. It took a village to get them home, and we thank the entire community for its support.
