ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than a dozen students from across the Southeast region are stuck in Peru after the country went into an abrupt lockdown in response to the quickly-spreading novel coronavirus.
There are 15 students and a professor in Cusco. Six of the students are second-year physician assistants students from Augusta University in Augusta.
The students learned over the weekend that their country leadership shut down their borders giving the students only 24-hour notice to get out and back to the U.S.
“We didn’t have any warning,” said Augusta University student Nurin Ghazzawi. “We just knew we needed to try and do whatever we could to try to make that deadline. We knew driving was not an option for us because we are in Cusco, not Lima and it’s a 24-hour drive from Lima.”
Ghazzawi said the flights were booked through Wednesday.
They’d been in the country since February doing clinical rotations in obstetrics and gynecology for women in underserved areas. The students say there was no coronavirus in the country when they arrived and this sudden shutdown came as a shock.
“There were no flights out,” Ghazzawi told CBS46. “We tried to go to the U.S. Consulate here in Cusco. It was closed with a note taped on the door. We asked our taxi driver to take us to the airport. He told us it was closed and they had the police there checking and only letting people in if they had pre-booked tickets,” she added.
In recent coronavirus briefings, President Trump indicated he is aware of the situation and was “working with the military” to help.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has written a letter to the Consular in Cusco asking for the American students to be released. The letter explains that countries have been able to get flights home and they are asking for the American students to have the same.
For now, the group of students from Augusta are living in a dorm above their health clinic with limited food and no remaining cash. They're in a dorm above their clinic with limited food and no cash.
“We are currently out of Peruvian currency,” said Allie Replogle. “We ran out several days ago and all currency exchange places are closed. Thankfully, the one grocery store we are restricted to does accept our credit cards,” she added.
The young women told CBS46 that they are thankful to their school officials for helping push for federal help.
Tuesday afternoon, CAIR-Georgia learned that the U.S. government put in a request with the Peruvian government to get the students home, but it had not yet been approved.
