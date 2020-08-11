ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the fifth consecutive time, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court has extended a statewide judicial order halting most in-court proceeding through September 11.
The order is effective immediately. It states in part:
- Courts have discretion to conduct in-person judicial proceedings, but only in compliance with public health guidance and with the requirements of the United States and Georgia constitutions and applicable statutes and court rules
- No court may compel the attendance of any person for a court proceeding if the court proceeding or the court facility in which it is to be held is not in compliance with this order.
- Each court shall develop and implement operating guidelines as to how in-court proceedings generally and particular types of proceedings will be conducted to protect the health of litigants, lawyers, judges, court personnel, and the public.
Since the March onset of the pandemic in the U.S., courts have largely relied on the use of remote court-appearances. In the order, Chief Justice Melton states the order was last extended on July 10 and set to expire August 11.
"Courts in Georgia have continued to perform essential functions despite the pandemic. In an effort to return to more robust court operations, many of the deadlines imposed by law on litigants in civil and criminal cases that had been suspended, tolled, or extended since the initial March 14 Order were reimposed as of July 14, allowing more pending and newly filed cases to move forward in the judicial process.
However, given the current levels of COVID-19 around the state, this order continues the prohibition on all jury proceedings. This broad prohibition cannot last too much longer, even if the pandemic continues, because the judicial system, and the criminal justice system in particular, must have some capacity to resolve cases by indictment and trial.
Accordingly, the Judicial COVID-19 Task Force is focusing on how grand jury and jury trial proceedings could safely be conducted even where levels of COVID-19 are high, including the possibility of conducting grand jury proceedings and jury selection remotely."
