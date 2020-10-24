ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's early voting numbers leading up to the November 3 general election surpassed 2.7 million votes on Saturday.
As of 8 p.m. the Secretary of State's office update showed 2,701,551 ballots had been casted so far during advanced voting.
Over 1.7M were cast in-person while more than 940K were by absentee voters.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting," he added.
Ballots Cast as of 8 p.m. on October 24, 2020
Total Number of Ballots Cast: 2,701,551
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast as of 8 p.m. Today: 126,689
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,754,798
Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 946,753
Ballots Cast as of Close of Polls on October 29, 2016
Total Number of Ballots Cast: 1,312,848
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,185,809
Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 127,039
Percent Increases*:
Percentage Increase in Total Turnout to Date: 106%
Percentage Increase in Total Early, In-Person Turnout to Date: 48%
Percentage Increase in Absentee By Mail Ballots Accepted to Date: 645%
*Percentage Increases Compare Close of Polls Data for the 13th Day of Early Voting in 2020 and 2016
