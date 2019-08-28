ATLANTA (CBS46) – Senator Johnny Isakson’s retirement Wednesday means Georgia could be another state to watch closely in the 2020 general election.
Senator David Perdue was already up for re-election in 2020 and now, based on Georgia law, Isakson’s retirement means his seat will also be decided in the November general election. Both Senator Perdue and Isakson are Republicans and helped keep the GOP in control of the Senate.
In the 2016 presidential election, Georgia teetered on becoming a “purple” state as President Trump won the state by a 50.44% to 45.35% margin. Trump’s margin of victory shrank the GOP advantage in the state from the 2012 presidential election when Republican Mitt Romney won the state by 7.8 percent.
If Democrats can find a strong candidate to rally behind at the national and state level, then improve turnout for the general election; they might have a chance in the general election.
Still, that is a lot to ask for a Democratic Party that has only won the state at the presidential level twice in the last six decades (1992 and 1976). Complicating matters for Georgia and national Democrats is one of their possibly top choices to run, Stacey Abrams, already said she will not be pursuing either of the open Senate seats.
Nevertheless, with a rapidly changing demographic of voters in the state; Democrats may for the first time in recent history have a small, but legitimate shot at flipping Georgia from red to blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.