Hundreds of educators got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday inside the old Sears store at Gwinnett Place Mall.
Lisa bridges teachers P.E. at Cooper Elementary School in Loganville and interacts with 300-children a day.
“It gives me protection for myself, for the kids and my parents especially who are older. So, I wanted to be able to do that for them too,” Bridges said.
In addition to news of teachers getting vaccinated, the CDC issued new guidance for all Americans Monday stating that those who are fully vaccinated can now gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
Still Governor Brian Kemp encourages all Georgians to remain vigilant
“Let’s keep our foot on the gas giving shots and following the guidance. We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel to getting back to normal,” Kemp said.
The CDC also announced that vaccinated people can gather with low-risk individuals, including grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
“I like the guidance, I do. I’m ready for the mask to be off. It’s hard working with the mask on all the time, but I do it because I want to be protected and protect the kids,” Bridges said.
The vaccine expansion in Georgia also includes adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers. Plus, parents of children with complex medical conditions.
