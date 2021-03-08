Teachers, school staff, and others involved in education are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Georgia. The change comes after Governor Brian Kemp announced at the end of February he was expanding eligibility to the vaccine.
The change in eligibility comes as vaccine supplies continue to increase across the nation, including in Georgia. Last week, Governor Kemp said the vaccine supply would increase to more than 200,000 doses when including the new one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Educators now join the list of those eligible that includes people over 65, first responders, health care workers and staffers, and residents of long-term facilities.
With so many now eligible, Kemp announced the state would be opening more mass vaccination sites. Additionally, the federal government announced Friday FEMA would be opening a mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium soon. Kemp will be touring the state-operated mass vaccination site in Clarkesville.
For more information on who is eligible, and to sign up, visit: https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/
