ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple athletic staff members and student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, said a Georgia Tech spokesperson Thursday.

On June 28 GT reported two of the staff members work in the Arthur B. Edge Jr. Intercollegiate Athletics Center; one of the staffers . A third staff member works in the Zelnack Basketball Center and had not been on campus in two weeks.

Dating back to June 2 a number of students have tested positive for the virus, however, there is no clear indication which of the students are also athletes. 

According to the school, "The first phase of student-athletes coming back to campus began on June 15. 160 student-athletes have been tested over that time period."

