ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia Tech on Tuesday announced move-in plans and dates for new students. The school will use a two-day, phased approach to welcome Fall 2020 first-year students into its residence halls.
To maximize social distancing and minimize traffic and crowding in hallways and elevators during move-in, the school says students can choose time slots to check in and to unload personal belongings, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 and continuing through August 9.
Additional safety measures and initiatives in place include:
• Expanded move-in time period with Week of Welcome program for new students
• PPE Wellness kits placed in every residence
• Reconfigured rooms to maximize the number of single occupancy residences
• Introduction of Georgia Tech Campus Connect App which allows students to schedule their move-in time, sign up for mealtimes, or order food from on-campus dining locations
• Changes in dining services, including re-designed dining hall processes, increased grab-and-go selection, increasing and spreading out dining options across campus, using the Georgia Tech Campus Connect app for mobile ordering, cashless payments, enhanced cleaning protocols etc.
For more information, visit www.gatech.edu.
