ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia Technical Institute on Monday announced new safety guidelines in place aimed to fight the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to required face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene practices, the following will go into effect immediately:
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures.
- New configurations and seating in classrooms, labs, and office spaces.
- New expectations for campus, housing, and dining services.
- Ongoing risk assessments and analyses.
- Detailed testing, contact-tracing, and quarantine protocols.
The changes come after the school reported 251 positive cases on its campus over the weekend.
The school said they are following all Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines as they notify affected individuals.
