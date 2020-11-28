In a game that was close leading into halftime, Georgia Tech kept churning out scores while ACC rival Duke stagnated in the second half.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Sims put up three touchdowns while also rushing for over 100 yards. The running game and defense came in strong at the right moments to help Tech put up a solid 56-33 lead that Duke couldn't overcome.
Georgia Tech has three games left on their regular season schedule, with NC State coming up next.
