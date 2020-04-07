ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Tech associate professor Shannon Yee is answering the desperate call for more medical equipment with a makeshift ventilator.
The inexpensive ventilator relies on the resuscitation bags used for CPR.
“We compress a bag periodically, however we do it in such a way that we could do two bags simultaneously, so each ventilator that we build can actually service two people," said Yee.
He told CBS46 the design is simple.
“It really only has four main parts. It has a front plate, a back plate, center rack and then a motor and wiring harness that goes with that,” said Yee. “There’s an on/off switch, there’s a knob to control the respiration rate and then there’s a slider to control the title volume.”
According to Yee, the ventilators won’t cost much to make.
“Everything that goes into it is less than $100. The motor and the gearbox are most expensive at $63,” said Yee.
Yee told CBS46 his team was able to make 50 in a single shift, so he believes they can be made quickly and expects the ventilators to be in hospitals within weeks.
Right now, their team is working to find a commercial partner and getting emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
