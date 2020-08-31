ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Tech is seeing record enrollment across the board for the summer and fall 2020 semester with record-breaking numbers in first-year, transfer and dual enrollment students.
Preliminary numbers show there are 4,150 total newly enrolled students for the summer and fall, including 3,250 first-year students and 900 transfer students. That also includes 500 more in-state students and more than 600 dual enrollment students from Georgia.
Other highlights include a transfer class of 200 more students than in 2019, and it includes 29% more first-generation college students and 12% more under-represented minority students.
The combined incoming class of first-year and transfer students is 39% women and 61% men.
The race/ethnicity of the class is: 7.7% Black, 8.3% Hispanic, 4.6% Two or more, 1.6% Unknown, 40.3% White, and 37.5% Asian.
Students in the incoming class come from 104 of the Georgia’s 159 counties and from 49 of the 50 states.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.