ATLANTA (CBS46) – Health officials at Georgia Tech opened a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site Wednesday aimed at enhancing on-campus testing capabilities as cases soar because of the omicron variant.
Like everywhere, Georgia Tech has seen its share of COVID cases lately. Kelly Thomson is part of a post-doctoral program. A few weeks ago, he drove to several locations looking for an at-home test kit. He was glad to hear about the new testing site.
“It provides a location where I can get tested without having to put pressure on the community,” Thomson said.
Faculty, staff and students who register through their school account can now drive into a parking garage on State Street near 10th Street and get tested for COVID-19 without leaving their cars.
Dr. Benjamin Holton, head of the Student Health Center, says the new site should help at a time when tests are hard to come by. It was created primarily to give faculty and staff easier access to testing, but students are welcome, too, he said.
“Omicron has increased the demand for testing,” Holton said, “and in those situations where it exceeds our ability to do testing at the health center, students can utilize this for symptomatic testing.”
The site is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Holton said the drive-through site will remain in place as long as it’s needed.
