ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia Tech has fired its women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph.
Joseph had been on leave since February 27.
Joseph's attorney claims Joseph was fired in retaliation for calling for gender equity in athletics. Attorney Lisa Banks released the following statement:
“Tonight, Georgia Tech chose to release its ‘Confidential Investigation Report’ regarding Coach MaChelle Joseph. The unnecessary release of this report is further retaliation against Coach Joseph and is purely designed to further humiliate her and undermine her reputation. As we have previously stated, the allegations in this report are false or completely taken out of context. Moving forward, Coach Joseph will pursue all legal avenues available to redress the harm caused by her unlawful termination and the release of this report. Tomorrow morning, we will be releasing Coach Joseph’s response to the ‘Confidential Investigation Report.’”
Officials with Georgia Tech said the school fired Joseph following an independent investigation that found she verbally, mentally and emotionally abused athletes and bullied them.
