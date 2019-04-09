Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Officials at Georgia Tech have named the new head coach of the women's basketball team.
Director of athletics Todd Stansbury announced on Tuesday that Nell Fortner has been tabbed as the next head coach.
Fortner hasn't coached since the 2011-2012 season. She spent several years at Auburn University, leading the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament twice as well as two trips to the women's N.I.T.
She also coached three years in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever. She also spent one season as head coach at Purdue University.
Fortner has a combined record of 305-187 on the collegiate, professional and international levels and won a Gold Medal as coach of the 2000 U.S. Olympic team.
“I’m excited to welcome Coach Fortner to the Georgia Tech family,” said Stansbury in a press release. “Her resume speaks for itself – she is one of the most successful and respected coaches in women’s basketball history. She’s not only led teams to Olympic gold and major conference championships, but she has also proven to be an outstanding leader of young women who has embodied our mission of developing the young people who will change the world.”
Welcoming the winningest coach in the history of the USA women’s basketball national team basketball to Georgia Tech. 🏀🏅🐝 https://t.co/XigUJFuBjA— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) April 9, 2019
Fortner takes over for MaChelle Joseph, who was fired after an independent investigation that found she verbally, mentally and emotionally abused athletes and bullied them.
