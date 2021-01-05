The Georgia Tech-Notre Dame men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
According to Georgia Tech officials, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols within the school's program. The makeup game date has not been determined at this time.
In the meantime, the school also issued that they will temporarily pause all men's basketball athletic activities.
The Yellow Jackets will resume athletic activities when permissible in accordance with the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines, officials told CBS46 News.
Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury released the following statement:
“Like we’ve said throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is our No. 1 priority. Therefore, in accordance with the protocols established by the ACC Medical Advisory Group, we are temporarily pausing athletic activities within our men’s basketball program. This unfortunately includes the postponement of tomorrow’s game at Notre Dame. Our full focus is on the health of our student-athletes and staff. We’re looking forward to our team returning to action as soon as it’s safe and appropriate to do so within the Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines.”
The Yellow Jackets currently have a 6-3 overall on the season, including a 2-1 start to ACC play with wins over North Carolina (72-67) last Wednesday and Wake Forest (70-54) Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.