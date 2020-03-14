ATLANTA (AP/CBS46) - A district attorney announced that a Georgia Tech police officer who fatally shot a student struggling with depression won't face criminal charges.
Officer Tyler Beck killed fourth-year student Scout Schultz in Sept. 2017 after Schultz refused to drop his weapon. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Friday said Beck won't be charged in Schultz's death. Schultz called police and said an armed man was walking around the dorms. When police arrived, they found Schultz with a weapon.
He heckled officers and didn't comply with their requests. Beck later shot Schultz. Investigators found several suicide notes. Schultz's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating Beck used excessive force. The filing said Beck was an “untrained Georgia Tech police officer.” The family and their attorneys say Georgia Tech failed to “properly accommodate students having a mental health type of medical crisis and develop adequate policies, including adequate officer training, for taking students who are in a mental health/medical crisis into custody.”
Schultz, an engineering student who identified as non-binary, had a history of depression, according to his family.
