Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Students at Georgia Tech are being warned to stay away from a certain area of campus after a group of foxes were found living in a patch of woods nearby.
Last week, three students had an encounter with one of the foxes. Two of them were injured, and they're being treated.
It's the reason we're seeing signs around campus, letting people know certain pathways are closed. The area of concern is on the north part of campus closest to 10th Street.
It's a patch of woods behind the molecular science and engineering building and over to the track and field facility.
After those students had that encounter last week, the fox was captured and sent to the state for testing. A Georgia Tech spokesman tells us they soon learned the fox tested positive for rabies.
In the days that followed, another student encountered a different fox in the same area of campus. That animal has not been captured.
In fact, Georgia Tech officials believe there could be several foxes living in this patch of woods.
So for now, students are having to walk the long way to class and avoid certain walking paths.
Officials also say they’ve contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which is sending a field officer here to help local animal control remove the foxes.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
