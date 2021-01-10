Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game against Pittsburgh, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13, has been postponed due to “Covid-19-related protocols within Tech’s program”.
According to officials, no makeup date has not been determined.
“In addition to the postponement, Georgia Tech men’s basketball has paused athletic activities in adherence with guidelines from the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Medical Advisory Group.
The Yellow Jackets will resume athletic activities when permissible in accordance with the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines”
This comes after it was announced last week that Georgia’s Tech’s game against Notre Dame was postponed.
Check back with CBS46 for more on this developing story.
