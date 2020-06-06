ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fellow police officers gathered Thursday to pay respects and remembrance to Georgia Tech Police Officer James Cornacchia, as they escorted his body from Emory Midtown Hospital to Haisten's funeral home in McDonough.
Officer Cornacchio passed away on June 1 after losing his battle with COVID-19. Law enforcement officers participating in the escort service hailed from Georgia Tech, Emory University, Georgia State University, and Henry County.
Officer Cornacchia served the Georgia Tech community for nearly two decades, serving most recently with the patrol unit. He was also remembered as a father, husband, brother, son, and friend.
Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time, as the family is waiting to ensure everyone is healthy prior to a memorial service.
The last time Officer Cornacchio was present on campus was May 12. All other Georgia Tech Police Officers were tested for COVID-19, though all tests came back negative.
