ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hopkins Residence Hall at Georgia Institute of Technology was evacuated as a precaution just before noon Thursday after the smell of gas was reported.
After further investigation, Atlanta Fire and Atlanta Gas Light confirmed there was no gas leak in the residence hall. According to investigators, a contractor was using a generator on the roof and some fumes entered the building.
Students have been allowed to return to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.