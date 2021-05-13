ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Tech staff members were evacuated from a building adjacent to the campus Thursday afternoon due to a waste accident in the area.
The accident happened on the fourth floor of the building on Technology Pkwy in northwest Atlanta. School officials reported that no students or staff were involved in the accident.
Georgia Tech leases space on the first floor of the building, according to a spokesperson.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this developing story.
