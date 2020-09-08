ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Keeping buildings, facilities and college dorms clean may seem like a thankless job to some, but for one Georgia Tech custodian that is hardly the case.
On Labor Day, students lodging in Fitten Hall surprised their custodian, Valerie, by decking out her supply closet door with kind messages written on colorful paper like, 'Noble,' 'Super Star,' and 'Thank You.'
In a Facebook post that has attracted several shares and thousands of responses, Georgia Tech shared the student's way of saying thank you.
A group of first-year Georgia Tech students in Fitten Hall got together to surprise their custodian, Valerie, by...Posted by Georgia Tech on Monday, September 7, 2020
"Today, on Labor Day, we thank the essential workers who've kept campus operating during these incredibly challenging circumstances. You are so important in making Georgia Tech the world-class institution that it is — and you are very much appreciated!" read the Facebook post.
The small token of appreciation even inspired students on other floors of Fitten Hall to follow suit.
“It has meant so much to us as first-years to be able to come to campus,” said computer science major Nathaniel Greve to GT's news center. “In this new chapter where health and sanitation have been elevated to a new meaning, many have yet to realize who this has affected the most: our custodians.”
Students described Valerie as being both kind and attentive, as well as a superhero combating COVID-19.
“Many of the staff on campus have taken on additional responsibilities to ensure the students at Georgia Tech are protected. We began discussing how we could give a thank you to Valerie for being so personable, caring, and hard-working,” said Neil Jackson, a mechanical engineering major.
The icing on the cake was capturing the entire surprise on video.
