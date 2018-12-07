Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia Tech has a new football coach and he's a metro Atlanta native.
The university has lured Geoff Collins from Temple University and he'll replace Paul Johnson, who retired on November 28.
Collins has been the head coach at Temple since 2016 and has a 15-10 overall record with two bowl appearances.
Collins isn't a stranger to Atlanta. He was born in Conyers and served as a graduate assistant under former Yellow Jackets head coach George O' Leary during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.
He was promoted to coach the tight ends for the 2001 season.
