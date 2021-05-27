ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team will open the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Northern Illinois University at Bobby-Dodd Stadium.
This will be the first time in nine years the Jackets will open at home with a Saturday night game.
The game will be aired on the ACC Network.
The Jackets also learned that its Heroes Day matchup against Kennesaw State on Sept. 11 will kickoff at noon on the ACC's Regional Sports Network, and its ACC opener at Clemson on Sept. 18 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.
𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⬇️📺— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 27, 2021
🔗 https://t.co/zaQUN2VS9T#4the404 /// W.I.N. 2⃣1⃣ pic.twitter.com/I2EwFKC67p
Georgia Tech will host a total of six games at Bobby-Dodd Stadium as well as one game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against North Carolina on Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.