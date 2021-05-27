Pittsburgh Georgia Tech Preview Football

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020, file photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) looks to pass against UCF during an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Pitt's fierce pass rush will be a new test for Sims' ability to remain poised in the pocket on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

 Danny Karnik

ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team will open the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Northern Illinois University at Bobby-Dodd Stadium.

This will be the first time in nine years the Jackets will open at home with a Saturday night game. 

The game will be aired on the ACC Network.

The Jackets also learned that its Heroes Day matchup against Kennesaw State on Sept. 11 will kickoff at noon on the ACC's Regional Sports Network, and its ACC opener at Clemson on Sept. 18 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.

Georgia Tech will host a total of six games at Bobby-Dodd Stadium as well as one game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against North Carolina on Sept. 25.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.