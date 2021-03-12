Georgia Tech's ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinal game against Virginia has been canceled according to a statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The ACC announced that the game, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, was being canceled following a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within Virginia's basketball program. Virginia reported that they are adhering to all guidelines and protocols from the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
Due to the cancellation of the game, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will advance to the tournament's championship game, where they will face the winner of tonight's game between Florida State University and North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.