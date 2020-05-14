ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the age of 88, Atlanta-native and one of Georgia Tech's most beloved football coaches Pepper Rodgers has passed away.
Rogers' GT legacy began in 1952 when he helped his Yellow Jackets go undefeated the entire season. They ultimately won the national championship that year under the leadership of Coach Bobby Dodd.
“I am devastated to learn of the passing of Pepper Rodgers. He was a Georgia Tech legend, having won a national championship as an outstanding player and going on to compile four winning seasons in six years as head coach. On a personal note, he was the coach that recruited me to Georgia Tech, and I am eternally grateful to him for bringing me here. If it weren’t for Pepper, I would have never had the opportunity to live out my dreams as a Tech student, football player, alumnus and, now, athletics director. He has also been a mentor and friend throughout my professional career and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Livingston, his family and his many, many friends. We have lost a great Tech man,” said Todd Stansbury, GT director of athletics, in a statement released on the school's website late Thursday evening.
Rodgers added on to his GT student-athlete legacy as he went on to serve as coach from 1974-1979; though his love of the game also aided him in leading football teams at UCLA and Kansas.
During his remarkable career he also served as vice president of football operations for the NFL’s Washington Redskins from 2001-04.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet Lake Livingston. He resided in Reston, Virginia.
