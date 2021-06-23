DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb Police said 14-year-old Kyla Flagg was found safe after being missing since May 17.
Police said she was found in Texas.
They posted this message on their Facebook page, "Kyla Flagg has been located safe and sound in another state! We are working with other agencies for her safe return to Georgia. Thank you to everyone who shared! #WeAreDKPD"
