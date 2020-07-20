PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three Georgia teens became local heroes over the weekend when they saved a child and her dog from a burning home.
South Paulding head football coach Jason Nash tweeted Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller, and Pearson Blair sprung into action Saturday afternoon. One teen ran into the home while the other two grabbed a water hose and began battling the blaze.
"It amazes me that three 14-year-old boys jumped into action without hesitation," Nash told PEOPLE of the freshmen players. "My first reaction was a great big smile and to show my wife about how courageous these three were."
So proud of these young men! This is what life is about...putting it on the line for someone else. #SpartanProud🛡⚔️ https://t.co/PmyEk5W9U3— South Paulding HS Athletics (@SPauldingHS_ATH) July 19, 2020
"I am beyond proud of them, and they deserve every bit of recognition they can get," he adds.
A child, Great Dane were both rescued by Blair.
The cause of fire has not yet been determined.
