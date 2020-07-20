Georgia boys save child and dog from burning home

Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller, Pearson Blair (Photo: JnashCoach/Twitter)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three Georgia teens became local heroes over the weekend when they saved a child and her dog from a burning home.

South Paulding head football coach Jason Nash tweeted Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller, and Pearson Blair sprung into action Saturday afternoon. One teen ran into the home while the other two grabbed a water hose and began battling the blaze.

"It amazes me that three 14-year-old boys jumped into action without hesitation," Nash told PEOPLE of the freshmen players. "My first reaction was a great big smile and to show my wife about how courageous these three were."

"I am beyond proud of them, and they deserve every bit of recognition they can get," he adds.

A child, Great Dane were both rescued by Blair.

The cause of fire has not yet been determined. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.