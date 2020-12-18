More coronavirus vaccines are headed to the state of Georgia following the approval of Moderna’s vaccine.
The Federal Drug Administration cleared the emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday evening. The announcement came a week after the agency approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and as deaths in the United States continue to hit all-time highs.
“We truly hold the promise to alter the course of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Stephan Hahn, the FDA Commissioner.
The step by the FDA allows Moderna to start shipping nearly 6 million doses of its vaccine around the country. Georgia is expected to receive around 170,000 doses sometime next week.
“The coming Moderna is certainly going to help,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday.
Moderna’s vaccine proved 94.1% effective in preventing COVID-19 during clinical trials, some of which were conducted at Emory University.
“The FDA’s expert staff reviewed hundreds of pages of technical data about this vaccine, thoroughly, efficiently and transparently,” Hahn said.
Like the Pfizer’s vaccine, Moderna’s vaccine will initially be reserved for Georgia health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. Christy Gbarka is an in-home health care worker in Atlanta. She was in the hospital for three weeks after contracting the virus in November.
“I thank God I’m alive,” she said.
The 44-year-old had no pre-existing condition but will live with a pacemaker for the rest of her life because of complications due to the virus
“My experience with COVID-19 was horrible,” Gbarka said. “I’m very lucky to be alive.”
Gbarka is considered an essential worker but isn’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine. Still, like so many others, she’s relieved to know more vaccines are making their way across the country.
“I think the vaccine came at the right time,” she said.
Moderna’s vaccine must be administered in two doses, one month apart. It still needs approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is most certain to happen.
