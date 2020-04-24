ATLANTA (CBS46)—The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Georgia has been awarded funding to help the state combat the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release, the state was awarded $4,890,386 to help rural hospitals combat the COVID-19.
The federal funding will help support small rural hospitals in Georgia, the release stated.
Also, an additional funding of $828,571 was awarded to the Georgia Partnership for Telehealth, Inc., a HRSA-funded Telehealth Resource Center (TRC), to provide technical assistance on telehealth services to help rural and underserved areas combat COVID-19.
“Today’s funding gives rural hospitals in Georgia critical support to build up their capacity for fighting COVID-19 in their communities, including through further expansions of telehealth, more purchases of PPE, and boosting testing capacity,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.
