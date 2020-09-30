ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Since the March onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia's governor has renewed the Public Health State of Emergency seven times.
The latest renewal occurred Wednesday and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on November 9, just days after the general election. The governor also renewed the Empowering a Healthy Georgia coronavirus safety guidelines.
As of September 30 the state has amassed a total of 318,026 confirmed cases and 7,021 deaths.
On Monday U.S. Public Health Service Admiral Brett Giroir announced Georgia will received 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks. Over the course of the following months Georgia is expected receive 3 million of the tests.
