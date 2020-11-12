A strong message for fraudsters Thursday, from Secretary of State Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling.
“Don’t game our system. We want to get it right,” Sterling said.
He announced that every county will begin the statewide audit Friday, which means there will be a retally of every single vote cast in the presidential election.
“This will be the largest hand retally by an audit in the history of the United States. We understand that. It is a heavy lift,” Sterling said.
The audit requires that all of the votes be counted by hand and the process must be complete by November 20, when the state will officially certify the results.
“If it was 14,000 votes the other way, we would be doing the exact same thing,” Sterling said.
It's important to point out that the audit will not weed out any questionable or fraudulent ballots.
“This is an audit of the ballots that came through legally. It’s going to be a post-election situation to look for individuals who may have violated the law,” Sterling said.
The Secretary of State's office admits there to be fatigue among those counting votes.
“As I’ve said very clearly, human beings are the most flawed part of this process. I guarantee you the numbers will be slightly different,” Sterling said.
After the audit is complete, a re-count could be requested. If that happens, the re-count would be done electronically.
In closing, we've learned the Secretary of State will be overseeing this process from home since his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
