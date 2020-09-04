OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fl. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a Georgia toddler was found unresponsive in a Florida pool Friday morning.
The two-year-old was discovered face down in the pool of a residence in the 2800 block of Scenic Highway 98 in Destin. Witnesses who spotted the child pulled him from the pool, began CPR and notified 911 around 8:30 a.m.
Okalossa Sheriff's Office says he is listed in critical condition after being air lifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.
