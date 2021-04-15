A Georgia toddler was discovered unconscious in a swimming pool at a home in the Florida Keys on her birthday.
Two-year-old Leland Rudeen was left fighting for her life, according to her father's Facebook page. A Tuesday morning Facebook post by Benjamin Rudeen, Leland's father, said, "Leland is still hanging in there no real changes yet. She is still fighting really hard. She did get stable to get her mri late yesterday. Please keep the prayers coming in."
The incident happened in Marathon, Florida, at a home the family was renting. The adults lost sight of Leland and located her in the pool a short time later, according to the Monroe County Florida Sheriff's Office. CPR was performed on the child before she was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon. She was later flown via Trauma Star to Miami to be admitted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
The family lives in Cumming, Georgia, and were vacationing at the 100 block of Coco Plum Drive in Marathon when the incident happened around 10:52 a.m. Friday.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to detectives.
On Thursday, a Facebook post written on the behalf of the family announced that Leland had passed away. The family, while heartbroken by the tragic loss, made the decision to help others by donating some of Leland's organs to help save the lives of six other children.
“On behalf of Benjamin Rudeen, Kristan & family.......
It has been a very long and emotional week. We are very grateful of all of the love and support from friends, family, and even strangers. Shortly after the devastating MRI results, as we were trying to wrap our head around some hard decisions ahead of us, Leland took the choice out of our hands and started her painless decline.
Our little Princess is resting now.
She was such a bright, happy little girl and loved by everyone she met. Despite our immense loss we have chosen to do good with what has happened and will be giving up to 6 babies a chance to live because of our most precious angel. She was always very caring and always wanted to help others. It only seems right that with her death we are giving her the chance to save others.
Kristan and I both have long roads ahead of us; as well as a celebration of life to plan for our sweet little girl.
Please continue prayers for strength and if you would like to continue donations it would be greatly appreciated for necessary medical expenses, celebration of life and bringing baby Leland home.
We are speechless at the overwhelming outpour of love and support and are sincerely thankful of everyone.
Info to come about Leland's celebration of life once plans are finalized.“
A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the family's increasing medical bills and lodging in Florida. The page reported the near drowning happened on Leland's second birthday.
