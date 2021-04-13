A Georgia toddler was discovered unconscious in a swimming pool at a home in the Florida Keys on her birthday.
Two-year-old Leland Rudeen is fighting for her life according to her father's Facebook page. Benjamin Rudeen, Leland's father, published on his Facebook feed Tuesday morning, "Leland is still hanging in there no real changes yet. She is still fighting really hard. She did get stable to get her mri late yesterday. Please keep the prayers coming in."
The incident happened in Marathon, Florida, at a home the family was renting. The adults lost sight of Leland and located her in the pool a short time later, according to the Monroe County Florida Sheriff's Office. CPR was performed on the child before she was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon. She was later flown via Trauma Star to Miami to be admitted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
The family lives in Cumming, Georgia, and were vacationing at the 100 block of Coco Plum Drive in Marathon when the incident happened around 10:52 a.m. Friday.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to detectives.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the family's increasing medical bills and lodging in Florida as Leland continues to recover. The page reported the near drowning happened on Leland's second birthday.
(0) comments
