ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia Bulldogs faced off with SEC rival Auburn Saturday, looking to repeat their solid performance from last week’s game against Arkansas.
The Dawgs had a much tougher task ahead of them against the 7th ranked Auburn Tigers, but that didn’t sway the team in the slightest as they went on to win 27-6.
As the teams made way into the locker rooms at halftime, Georgia already held a commanding 24-3 lead. While the Dawgs slowed down through the second half, they kept their commanding lead.
4th ranked UGA dominated in every phase of the game Saturday, leaving Auburn reeling while making a strong case for moving up in the rankings.
Next up for UGA will be Tennessee, Saturday in Athens.
