ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia truck drivers are joining law enforcement groups and the charitable organization Caring For Others, Inc. for a massive effort to haul relief supplies to the hurricane-ravaged islands of The Bahamas.
This will be the seventh time Herschel Evans, a truck driver for freight company Holland, has driven loads of relief supplies to hurricane-ravaged areas.
“The feeling of showing up a town where you’re needed, and you drive in with a truck load of material, and you just see hoards of people waiting on the stuff that you’re unloading off your truck – it’s a very rewarding experience,” Evans said.
Collection locations, dates, and times are as follows:
- Georgia State Stadium (old Turner Field), 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta
- Caring for Others, 3537 Browns Mill Road, SE, Atlanta
- Woodstock First Baptist Church, 11905 GA Hwy 92, Woodstock
Needed donations include port-a-potties, cots/beds, medical supplies, mass care shelters and fuel supplies. Non-perishable foods and basic personal care items like diapers, baby formula, toothpaste, toothbrushes and sanitary napkins will continue to be accepted. In addition, hurricane survivors in The Bahamas need mops, brooms, rakes, shovels, batteries and water purification/filtration devices.
The groups will collect items on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Participating groups include Bahamas Consul General, Caring for Others, Inc., National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA), Atlanta Peach Movers, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections.
