CLARK COUNTY, IN (CBS46) A truck driver from Temple is jailed in Indiana after he was busted for driving under the influence as well as drug charges.
James Whitlock, 56, of Temple was arrested on Friday in Clark County, Indiana after he was pulled over for allegedly driving erratically. When troopers approached his truck, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight. They also found 29 year-old Alicia Ann Gaylor asleep in the back of the cab. Gaylor was initially unresponsive but woke up when medical personnel administered Narcan.
Two handguns, alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana were also found inside the truck.
Whitlock is charged with OWI, OWI-controlled substance, possession of a handgun, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Gaylor is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
