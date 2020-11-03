It was a very busy day in Georgia Monday as U.S. Senate candidates crisscrossed the state, making their final stops on the campaign trail.
In the special election, Senator Kelly Loeffler stood with President Trump Sunday night and flew to Gwinnett County Monday morning. Her opponent U.S. Representative Doug Collins also held a fly-over tour.
Both are hoping to beat Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock. Warnock stood with former president Barack Obama as he campaigned for the Democratic candidates, including his former vice president Joe Biden Senate candidate Jon Ossoff also joined his political allies; while incumbent Senator David Perdue addressed a crowd a Peachtree-Dekalb airport.
