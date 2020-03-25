ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Labor’s unemployment division told CBS46 that it has been flooded with unemployment benefit claims.
The DOL website has a special unemployment alert notice on the homepage to direct the myriad residents seeking assistance.
Shay Mehan tells CBS46 that she usually makes money constructing yard ponds and landscaping. With coronavirus spreading, she’s been losing clients and money.
“I’m sitting here because they’re at home and nobody has any money,” she said.
Mehan filed for unemployment benefits through her local career center and received notice that her claim had been processed. She says the email indicated that she could begin claiming benefits on March 24th. When she tried to log in, she says the system said her pin is invalid. “’I’ve left like four, five, six messages; I have emailed both departments,” Mehan said, anxious that she may not receive benefits.
Denise Beckwith, the division director at the Georgia Unemployment Insurance Program says that staff around the state are working tirelessly to process claims like Mehan’s.
“We have had an extreme large number of claims,” Beckwith told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “This is an unprecedented amount of claims that we have received. We have all staff on board and trying to help out.”
She says the DOL is training staff from other departments to help with unemployment applications as well as bringing in recent retirees to assist.
Beckwith says everyone who is out of work needs to first contact their employer to find out their status—whether furloughed, fired, or temporarily cut.
She says if the employer files on your behalf, it will take about 48 hours to get paid. This is the quickest way. Employers can file for individual employees or they can file for multiple employees at once using a spreadsheet.
If an individual files for unemployment benefits for himself/herself, it will table between one to two weeks to get paid. Processing alone takes 5 to 7 days before payment is issued.
“They need to be patient,” Beckwith said of people who’ve been checking for their benefits prematurely. “Prior to submitting that claim, they need to wait for that email that the claim has been processed.”
If you try request benefits too early, the system will invalidate your pin. People in need of assistance will receive two emails: one indicating their claim has been received and another indicating the claim has been processed before trying to collect the payment. The payment will come directly from the Georgia Department of Labor in the form of a direct deposit or a card. The DOL no longer issues paper checks.
