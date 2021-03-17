Georgia up to 9 state-run mass vaccine sites across state

Starting Wednesday, Georgia has nine state-run massive sites administering the Covid-19 vaccine. The five new sites opening Wednesday will help the state at a crucial time when millions more Georgians are eligible to receive the vaccine this week.
According to the CDC, Georgia ranks last among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Sometimes the process is a breeze, and sometimes there’s a four hour wait, and that tells you that there’s still more demand than there is offered of vaccines,” said Dr. Felipe Lobelo, an epidemiologist at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia.
On Tuesday, people waited hours at Mercedes Benz Stadium due to a glitch in the system.
“They have legitimate bookings but it was an error on the part of when they set up the site and it won't happen again,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
But help is on the way. Five new sites in Savannah, Columbus, Emerson, Sandersville, and Waycross, are open as more people are eligible for the vaccines in Georgia this week.
“Excited and excited and I even got here earlier because I didn’t know how long traffic would take,” said one woman in line at the brand-new state-run mass vaccination site in Emerson.
Georgians ages 55 and older, and residents with high-risk health conditions are now eligible for the vaccine. And Governor Brian Kemp is urging all eligible residents to take advantage of the new mass vaccination sites.
“I would encourage all of you to go to myvaccinegeorgia.com, to call the phone number on the website, to call your local pharmacist, to call your local Walgreens,” said Governor Kemp in a press conference.
